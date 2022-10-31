Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Declines By 12.5%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Informa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Informa from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
IFJPY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Informa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.92.
Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
