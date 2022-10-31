Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Declines By 13.6%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 1,633,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 282.0 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

INGXF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.76%.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

