Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Declines By 18.1%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity at Kennedy-Wilson

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,391,000 after acquiring an additional 371,474 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 205,546 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.61. 434,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 105.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

