Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Drops By 16.8%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 827,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of KTRA remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,471. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) by 182.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

