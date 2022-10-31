Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Drops By 16.8%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 827,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KTRA remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,471. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kintara Therapeutics
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.
See Also
