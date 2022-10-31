Short Interest in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rises By 14.4%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. 14,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LCNB has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $199.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

