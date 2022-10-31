Short Interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Grows By 17.3%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on LEVI. UBS Group reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,910. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

