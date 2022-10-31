Short Interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Declines By 16.6%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 717,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,207,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materialise Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $10.30 on Monday. Materialise has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.