Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Rises By 15.9%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Miller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MLR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,749. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $290.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.