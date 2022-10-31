Short Interest in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Increases By 15.5%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYTE. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MYTE traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $11.43. 122,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $967.94 million, a P/E ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 0.96.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.39 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.