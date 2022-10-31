Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Grows By 15.0%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of PAGS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,484. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $37.64.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
