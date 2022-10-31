Short Interest in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expands By 12.5%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 5,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $256.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

