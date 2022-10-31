Short Interest in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expands By 15.1%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,077 shares of company stock worth $6,293,944 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 7.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,032. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.