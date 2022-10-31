Short Interest in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Increases By 13.0%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

SMHI traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. 71,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.46. SEACOR Marine has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.02 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,862 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,196,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.9% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 523,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

See Also

