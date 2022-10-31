Short Interest in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Increases By 14.8%

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,772. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in STAG Industrial by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 148,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

