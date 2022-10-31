Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Rises By 17.0%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 173,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Price Performance

NASDAQ:GASS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. 87,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $120.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.83. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

GASS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

