Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Rises By 7.0%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.77. 940,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average is $221.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $241.45.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.