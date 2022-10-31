Short Interest in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Expands By 15.9%

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in VirnetX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in VirnetX by 11.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 182,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 48.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirnetX Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of VirnetX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.26. 119,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,482. VirnetX has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VirnetX ( NYSE:VHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 32,192.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VirnetX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

