SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.72. 4,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 243,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $90,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $90,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,081.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,916 shares of company stock worth $468,710 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $279,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

