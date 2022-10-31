Siacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.79 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $174.33 million and $3.79 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,742.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00021817 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00270325 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00119205 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00722208 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00564750 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00230899 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,335,142,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.
