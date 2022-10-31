Sicart Associates LLC Buys 124 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,292,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.