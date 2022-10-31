Sicart Associates LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WBA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

