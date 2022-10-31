Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,832,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MAXR traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $22.31. 1,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.89 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

