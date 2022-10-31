Sicart Associates LLC Sells 19,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.99.

SLB traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.21. 123,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $53.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.