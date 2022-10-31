Sicart Associates LLC Sells 5,210 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.14. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $167.87 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 6.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

