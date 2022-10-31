Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Silgan by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Silgan by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.