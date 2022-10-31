Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,713,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 5,386,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,285.2 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Sinch AB (publ) stock opened at 1.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.58. Sinch AB has a twelve month low of 1.75 and a twelve month high of 22.24.

Get Sinch AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sinch AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sinch AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 17 to SEK 19 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.