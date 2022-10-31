Singapore Exchange Limited (SPXCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.80 on November 25th

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.8029 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
Shares of SPXCY opened at $90.15 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $111.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.
