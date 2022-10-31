SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $55.74 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $55.74 million and $2.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,765,725.2394464 with 1,116,099,691.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05158681 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,894,519.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

