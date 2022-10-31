Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Price Performance

BATS LEAD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,050 shares. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79.

