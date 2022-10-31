Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Delphi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,617 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises approximately 13.7% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $29,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 103.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

