Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.79 and last traded at C$9.60. Approximately 30,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 84,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$393.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

