Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 85,642 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,642 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Triumph Group worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE TGI opened at $9.22 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

