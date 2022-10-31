Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after buying an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 70,299.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 1,533,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,453,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,616,000 after buying an additional 1,332,626 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

RF opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

