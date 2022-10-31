Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 105.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

ITRI stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

