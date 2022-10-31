Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Gentex Stock Up 2.5 %

Gentex Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.28 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

