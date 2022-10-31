Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,375 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $43,770.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $588,840. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

