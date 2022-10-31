Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.
Sonoco Products Stock Down 4.3 %
NYSE:SON traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.08. 1,612,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,364. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.
