Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.29.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.