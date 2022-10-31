S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $398.00 at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $402.00 to $398.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.67.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $326.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

