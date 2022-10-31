SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 4.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.01. 336,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,119. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.32. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.