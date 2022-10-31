Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$56.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.45.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$39.95 and a 52 week high of C$51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spin Master Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70. In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total value of C$47,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,972. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

