Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$56.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.45.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$39.95 and a 52 week high of C$51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
See Also
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.