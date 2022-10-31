SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.45.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $51.31 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

