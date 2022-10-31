SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,943.43 ($23.48).

SSE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SSE from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,541 ($18.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.70. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,632.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,721.86.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

