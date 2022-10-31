STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Position Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 3.5 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.67 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 109.78%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.