Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Raised to GBX 540 at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
Shares of SCBFF opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.12.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.