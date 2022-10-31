Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Raised to GBX 540 at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of SCBFF opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

