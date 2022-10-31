Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

SBLK stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $15,908,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.