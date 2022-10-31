Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STRY. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Get Starry Group alerts:

Starry Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of STRY opened at $0.29 on Monday. Starry Group has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Starry Group will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,601,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,330 shares of company stock worth $640,436.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.