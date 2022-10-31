State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.75 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $224.29 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average of $237.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

