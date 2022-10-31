State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after acquiring an additional 925,280 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 25.3% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after acquiring an additional 415,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 728.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 251,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $170.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average of $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $5,131,010 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

