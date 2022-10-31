Status Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.12 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $99.49 million and $5.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,742.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004092 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00052864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00044728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02828009 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,425,788.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.